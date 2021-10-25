'Neighbours' spoilers: Amy Greenwood makes a BIG mistake!

Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) is happy to be back on track with boyfriend Levi Canning (Richie Morris) on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Amy feared her polyamorous relationship with Levi and their neighbour Ned Willis (Ben Hall) was doomed when Levi fell for firefighter Felicity Higgins (Isabella Giovinazzo).



But Amy and Levi have now reached an understanding and it seems like he ain't going anywhere.



Phew!



However, Levi's gran Sheila (Colette Mann) still does not approve of the relationship arrangement between Amy, Levi and Ned.



Sheila reckons older woman Amy holds all the cards.



Infact, if Sheila could have her way, she'd be happy to see Levi date Felicity exclusively.

Sheila seizes her chance to cause trouble for Amy on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

SO... when Sheila discovers that Amy sneaked a look at a private text message that Felicity sent Levi and chose not to tell him... she sees an opportunity to MEDDLE!



Levi is upset when he finds out that Amy still doesn't trust him and is secretly still watching his every move with Felicity.



Amy somehow manages to blame innocent Ned for what has happened.



Which leads to a falling out between Amy and Ned too!



In danger of pushing both her boyfriends away, a desperate Amy tries to make amends by approaching Felicity herself.



But Amy's plan is about to prove to be a terrible mistake...

Roxy wants Kyle to tell his family the truth on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is finding it hard to keep putting on a brave face when she knows what is really going on with her boyfriend Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan).



Kyle still does not want his family to know his secret and has been avoiding the subject since returning from his trip to Frankston.



But Roxy is worried the situation is too intense for them to handle alone.



Kyle needs the support of his family right now.



Can Roxy convince Kyle to reveal ALL?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.