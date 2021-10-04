'Neighbours' spoilers: Baby drama for David Tanaka and Aaron

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) and his hubby Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are still reeling from the discovery that they have been raising someone else's daughter for the past few months on Neighbours! (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



David and Aaron had a few teething problems trying to bond with baby Isla.



But they never would have imagined that Isla was NOT the same baby they co-parented with missing baby mama, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).



The truth came out when Britney Barnes (Montana Cox) snatched back baby Isla (aka Abigail) and was revealed to be the baby's REAL mum!



So runaway Nicolette had a whole lot of explaining to do when she finally returned to Erinsborough with David and Aaron's birth daughter, Isla.



How complicated!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Nicolette continues to try and make amends with David and Aaron for her deceitful behaviour.



But the tension remains.



David and Aaron are now struggling to form a bond with baby Isla, and the fellas blame Nicolette for robbing them of those precious early days with their daughter.



How are the co-parents ever going to sort out this stressful situation?

Nicolette made a SHOCK return to Ramsay Street with the REAL baby Isla on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is still trying to get his head around the fact he is the father of his ex, Britney's baby, Abigail.



Britney now realises handing over Abigail to Nicolette, as part of her baby swap scam, was a TERRIBLE mistake!



But she remains unsure if her ex, Leo wants to be part of Abigail's life.



Leo and Britney agree to work things out between them for Abigail's sake.



However, it's not long before trouble brews over how to handle the baby and Leo escapes to work.



Can Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) find a way to help the new parents?

Are Leo and Britney ready to be parents to baby Abigail on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is convinced he has cancer after a visit to the Testicular Cancer Testing Booth at Lassiters, set-up by Dr Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher).



Hendrix's girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Georgie Stone) wonders what's up with his strange behaviour.



But the lad can't bring himself to tell Mackenzie or any of his nearest and dearest about his cancer scare.



Hendrix slips into denial mode and in an attempt to ignore the situation, it looks like he is headed for self-destruction...

Hendrix fears he has cancer on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.