'Neighbours' spoilers: Bea Nilsson leaves Ramsay Street

Bea Nilsson packs her bags and leaves Erinsborough on today’s episode of Neighbours.

Bea Nilsson (played by Bonnie Anderson) is feeling the heat on Neighbours

So it’s just as well she’s about to pack her bags and leave Ramsay Street!

Bea is at the centre of a big fallout after breaking-up with boyfriend Levi Canning (Richie Morris)

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is furious about the way Bea has treated her now heartbroken grandson, Levi, and she is making her feelings very known!

But Bea’s mind is made up and she is still ready to drive off on a roadtrip adventure to remember.

Expect plenty of emotional moments as Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) say goodbye to Susan’s niece, Bea after her three year stay in Erinsborough.

Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson has left the soap after a three year run as Bea Nilsson. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Sheila has also got a bone to pick with business woman Sheila C (Shareena Clanton).

Sheila and Sheila have become good friends since Sheila C arrived in Erinsborough to strike a deal to buy The Hive.

However now Sheila feels Sheila C has betrayed her by giving Bea advice to follow her heart… and ultimately break-up with Levi.

Can the women settle their differences before Sheila C packs her bags and leaves town?

Sheila confronts Sheila over her betrayal on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is reeling after accidentally hearing the recording of her boyfriend Ned Willis (Ben Hall) discussing his feelings for Sheila C.

Yashvi storms over to the Willis house and is stunned when Ned confesses he had an emotional connection with Sheila C.

Ned tries to convince Yashvi that he still loves her.

But Yashvi is undecided now she knows about the deep connection between Ned and Sheila C.

Will their relationship survive this SHOCK bombshell?

Yashvi is shocked after discovering the truth about Ned and Sheila's special connection on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

