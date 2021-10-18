'Neighbours' spoilers: Brent Colefax is BACK!

WHAT is Brent Colefax (played by Texas Watterston) doing back in Erinsborough on Neighbours? (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Has the soldier run away from the army?



Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donnovan) can't believe her eyes after boyfriend Brent unexpectedly walks into Harold's Cafe.



The long-distance lovebirds don't hesitate to make up for lost time.



But what brings Brent back to town?



And will he soon begin to notice the change in his now ruthlessly ambitious girlfriend, Harlow?



David and Aaron clash with Nicolette again over what's best for baby Isla on Neighbours...

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are still worried about leaving their baby mama Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) alone with their daughter Isla.



After all, Nicolette did just admit to her mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) that she is so fed-up of the fellas watching her every move, that she is just about ready to do another runner with Isla!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Nicolette is looking forward to spending some quality time alone with Isla.



But she soon becomes aware that David and Aaron are sneaking every opportunity they can to spy on her with Isla.



Furious at their lack of trust, Nicolette confronts the couple.



Is there about to be another massive fallout between Nicolette, David and Aaron?

Terese makes it clear that Paul is not welcome at Number 22 on Neighbours!

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is not happy about the way her husband Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) ruthless ways have been rubbing off on his granddaughter Harlow.



It's another reason why Terese intends to stay separated from Paul for now.



But Paul is still determined to get back in Terese's good books after she kicked him out of the family home after finding out how he tried to bribe Nicolette to hand over Paul's baby granddaughter Isla



Paul craftily uses Harlow to angle himself an invite to dinner at Number 22.



But when Terese discovers the extent of Paul's latest dishonest behaviour, she promptly sends him packing back to his penthouse!



Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.