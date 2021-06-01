Neighbours spoilers: There's HEARTBREAK for Harlow Robinson

There's some heartbreaking news for Harlow Robinson on Neighbours. Her boyfriend Brent is leaving Erinsborough to join the army!

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) fears her boyfriend Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) could be going to prison for a very long time on Neighbours.

But on today's episode (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) there is a twist in Brent's case.

There could be a chance for Brent to avoid a prison sentence... if he agrees to join the army!

Harlow is devastated when Brent reveals his decision.

The couple share a final, heartbreaking goodbye.

Will Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) guilt get the better of him, knowing the part he played in Brent's departure?

Toadie, Melanie and Mackenzie are convinced Angela got them kicked off the case on Neighbours

Meanwhile, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is furious after being dumped from the Carmelo case because of his "inappropriate relationship" with co-worker, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).

But the question is, WHO exposed Toadie and Melanie's secret romance?

Toadie and Melanie jump to the conclusion it was scorned Angela Lane who spilled the beans.

But Toadie is in for a BIG surprise when he comes face-to-face with the real culprit!

Roxy plots to stir-up trouble for new boss Amy on Neighbours!

Elsewhere, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is still annoyed that Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is the new manager of The Flamingo Bar.

Especially as Amy keeps claming credit for Roxy's great work and ideas.

Pushed to her limit, Roxy vows to play dirty to get ahead!

WHAT will Roxy do to sabotage her new boss?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5