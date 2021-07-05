'Neighbours' spoilers: Can Aaron and David trust Nicolette?

Aaron and David are having their doubts about their baby mama Nicolette again on Neighbours.

Aaron (played by Matt Wilson) and David (Takaya Honda) are still uneasy about Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) on Neighbours.



During an argument with love-rival Pierce Greyson, pregnant Nicolette claimed she is having the baby for her and girlfriend Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).



Nicolette has since apologised for her angry outburst, but Aaron and David are still worried whether Nicolette is fully committed to their co-parenting arrangement.



When the group meet for an ante-natal class, Aaron and David's concerns grow as Nicolette seems determined to have Chloe as her birthing partner.



Is Nicolette trying to push Aaron and David out of the picture?

Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) is still privately upset about catching boyfriend Toadie Rebecchi's (Ryan Maloney) family making fun of her LOUD laugh.



But legal eagle Toadie is so busy with work matters that he fails to notice that Melanie is down-in-the-dumps. Melanie is further disappointed when busy Toadie cancels plans they'd made.



Melanie pushes her feelings down and decides to help Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) out at the garden nursery, but when Toadie sees Melanie helping out at his late wife Sonya's beloved business, it brings back painful memories of what he has lost.

ALSO, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is still down-in-the-dumps and even a letter from boyfriend Brent Colefax doesn't seem to cheer her up.



Harlow's family are starting to worry about her so Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) tries to distract her by getting her involved in The Flamingo Bar's latest event.



But is anything really going to pull Harlow out of her low mood?

