'Neighbours' spoilers: Chloe Brennan gets a MYSTERY package

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) is not having the best time at the moment on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



The ambitious (but inexperienced) Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) clearly has her sights set on Chloe's job at Lassiters.



Meanwhile, Chloe is trying to move on after her failed engagement to girlfriend Nicolette Stone, who appears to have now left the country and fled to America.



But there's fresh heartbreak in store for Chloe when she opens a package that is delivered to Number 24 addressed to former resident Nicolette.



Inside, Chloe discovers a beautiful, personalised engagement ring that Nicolette must have picked-out for her before their break-up.



Chloe and Nicolette's mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) are both overwhelmed with emotion.



The engagement ring is yet another painful reminder that Nicolette has gone from their lives.

Chloe seeks support from Jane on today's episode of Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

There's CHAOS at Lassiters as the hotel staff go on strike over Harlow's job promotion!



It's not long before Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) bosslady sister Lucy is on the phone from New York City to find out WHAT is going on!



Paul tries to do damage control while his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) rounds-up anyone who is prepared to help out at the hotel.



Thank goodness for willing family member Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and her boyfriend Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan)!



Of course, there is one possible solution to the strike.



But is ambitious Harlow prepared to give up her job promotion to satisfy the striking staff?

Harlow is under pressure to QUIT her new job when the staff at Lassiters go on strike on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese is touched when hotel concierge Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) proves his loyalty to Lassiters and refuses to join the strike.



Jesse spends the day helping out and his bond with mentor Terese is strengthened.



But when Terese expresses her gratitude for Jesse's efforts, she makes an unexpected Freudian slip that leaves her shaken...

Terese has been helping Jesse turn his fortunes around on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.