Neighbours spoilers: Chloe Brennan wants to leave Erinsborough!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 20 July 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) is back from her trip to Adelaide on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
And her housemates, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) and Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) have questions...
A FOR SALE sign has unexpectedly been put up outside Number 24!
Has there been a mistake?
Or is Chloe really planning to sell the Brennan house?
Chloe's return also coincides with the arrival of a former Ramsay Street resident, who is now an estate agent!
Will Chloe come clean to her friends and family about WHAT is going on?
It looks like the proposed business partnership between Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and his former neighbour, Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien) at Lassiters is OFF!
Shane has changed his mind about going into business with Paul after uncovering all kinds of shady secrets from Paul's past.
When Paul's bosslady sister, Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell), arrives from New York, she's not happy to hear that the deal is off the table.
While Lucy attempts to strike a deal with Shane, Paul is feeling down-in-the-dumps about what has happened.
So his sons, Leo (Tim Kano) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), spring an unexpected Robinson family reunion on Paul to try and cheer him up.
Don't miss today's episode of Neighbours to see which former Ramsay Street residents make a reappearance!
Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has been missing the business buzz since she lost her job at Lassiters.
But spurred on by her partner, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett), Terese considers a new business venture by looking into buying the eco retreat at River Bend, previously run by Kiri's family.
However, is Terese quite as committed to a new life out in the bush as Glen is?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
