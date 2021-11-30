'Neighbours' spoilers: Christmas CLIFFHANGER for Terese Willis!

Things take a dangerous turn for Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) on this year's Season Finale of Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Terese can't face putting on a fake smile to celebrate Christmas with the rest of the neighbours over at Number 32.



Desperate to escape her pain, Terese lies to the rest of her family about where she plans to spend Christmas Day.



All alone, with just a bottle of booze for company, Terese drowns her sorrows.



Somehow, she ends up at Lassiters and climbs to the rooftop, stumbling precariously close to the edge.



With the Aussie soap about to take a break for the festive season, it looks like Terese is going to be at the centre of a SHOCK cliffhanger...

Harlow secretly digs up some dirt about Glen on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Harlow Robinson's (Jemma Donovan) nearest and dearest are still trying to process the news that she has been visiting her deadly dad, Robert Robinson in prison!



Because of Harlow's recent bad behaviour, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and co are worried that Harlow could be following in her dad's footsteps...



Harlow is certainly becoming sneakier by the moment.



She is determined to dig up some dirt on her granddad, Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett).



So she secretly enlists the help of Paul's private investigator, John Wong (Harry Tseng).



Will Harlow uncover Glen's secret?



Will there be a Christmas kiss between Chloe and Nicolette on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, there are happy times at Number 32 as almost all of Ramsay Street arrive for a backyard celebration.



Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) arrives with Britney Barnes (Montana Cox) and their baby daughter, Abigail.



Which is a nice surprise for Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) - who once believed Abigail was their own daughter!



And there's a sweet moment between Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and her ex-fiancee, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).



What does the New Year have in store for the ladies?

Things get festive on today's episode of Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours is taking a break for Christmas.



It returns on Monday 3 January at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5.