Neighbours spoilers: Corey Smythe-Jones RETURNS?

Corey Smythe-Jones is still on the loose after his failed attempt to recruit Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) into The Restoration Order on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Harlow can't rest easy until she sees creepy cult member Corey brought to justice for what he did to both her and neighbour, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) out at the secluded cottage in Daylesford.



Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) is helping Harlow set a trap for Corey, using the spyware that cunning Corey secretly installed on Harlow's phone to track her.



Unfortunately, so far Corey has yet to take the bait and reply to any of the fake text message exchanges between Harlow and Freya about him.



Sergeant Rodwell is ready to pull the plug on the sting.



He's already warned Harlow that there's a chance that Corey might never be caught.



But just as the policeman is about to demand that Harlow hand over her phone, Corey finally makes contact!



Seizing the moment, Harlow is determined to lure Corey out into the open... and catch him in her trap!

Sergeant Rodwell is ready to pull the plug on the phone sting on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is regretting getting involved with Estelle Petrides (Maria Mercedes).



Estelle is blackmailing Glen over his painkiller addiction!



She warns him that her daughter, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) will find out the truth about Glen's pill popping... unless he helps Estelle reunite with Terese!



Glen already knows that Estelle is a bad 'un who has already managed to cause Terese a whole lot of upset.



Estelle getting involved with Terese's soon-to-be ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) was not her finest hour!



But Glen doesn't want the truth to come out about his addiction.



So he tries to convince Terese to give Estelle another chance.



Despite having previously sent Estelle packing from Number 22, will Terese fall for her mum's manipulation and agree to try again?



Estelle BLACKMAILS Glen on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5