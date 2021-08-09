Neighbours spoilers: David Tanaka SNAPS!

Things get VERY heated between David Tanaka and his brother Leo on Neighbours...

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are shocked by the discovery that their baby mama Nicolette Stone has done a runner on Neighbours! (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nicolette was devastated after discovering that her fiancee Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) may have slept with her ex-boyfriend Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) out at the winery.



To make matters worse, baddie businessman Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) then threatened pregnant Nicolette to honour her co-parenting agreement with David and Aaron.



The fellas are desperate for news about runaway Nicolette and furious with both Chloe and Leo for all the DRAMA they have caused.



David becomes increasingly stressed-out over the situation and hassles Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) to investigate the situation.



But when the police can't help, since Nicolette is not officially a missing person, David SNAPS and takes his anger and frustration out on his brother, Leo, leaving the rest of the family SHOCKED!

David loses his cool and gets into a confrontation with Sergeant Rodwell on Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)



Chloe and Leo are both relieved to discover that they did NOT sleep together out at the winery.



However, their discovery has come too late to tell Nicolette. But it seems Leo still wants to pursue the connection between him and ex-girfriend Chloe.

Are these two still playing with fire?

Leo checks in on Chloe after her massive fallout with Nicolette on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Lucky 'ol Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is enjoying the best of both worlds dating Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) at the same time.



All's fair in love and war as neighbours Ned and Levi compete for Amy's time and affection with some creative ideas for dates.



However, Amy is left disappointed when Levi unexpectedly cancels on her without explanation.



Policeman Levi is actually off dealing with the drama of Nicolette's disappearance.



But will love-rival Ned take advantage of Levi's absence and seize his chance to score an extra date with Amy?

Three's a crowd? Not for Amy, Ned and Levi on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Will Ned play fair in the competition for Amy's affection on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.