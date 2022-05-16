Neighbours spoilers: Glen Donnelly has an ACCIDENT!

Glen Donnelly (played by Richard Huggett) is keen to stay on the right side of his boss, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Glen is aware that he's been at the centre of lots of awkward drama lately, since it was revealed that winery co-worker, Kiri Duant (Gemma Bird Matheson) is in fact Glen's long-lost daughter!



Leo is concerned that the awkward working relationship between Glen and Kiri is now affecting business at the vineyard.



So while Leo is distracted with Robinson/Tanaka family drama, Glen is determined to step-up on the job and impress the boss.



But he takes on more than he can handle... leading to a dangerous accident!



With neither Leo or Kiri anywhere to be seen, will Glen survive his terrible ordeal?

Kiri still can't bring herself to accept Glen as her long-lost dad on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Away from Ramsay Street, there's TERROR for Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), as she is stalked by creepy cult member, Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall).



Harlow fears for her life now that she knows Corey has been drugging her, and trying to recruit her into The Restoration Order.



A rescue team of Harlow's uncle David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), policeman Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and neighbour Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) are on the way.



But will they arrive on the scene in time to save Harlow from crazy Corey?

Corey is on the trail of Harlow on today's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Levi is impressed when he discovers how Freya put her own life on the line to track down Harlow and Corey to the secluded cottage.



After teaming-up with Freya on a rescue mission to help Harlow and bring both Corey and his associate, Christabel Bancroft (Syd Zygier) to justice, Levi's admiration for his short-lived girlfriend is reignited.



All at once, their trademark chemistry is back in full force!



In the heat of the moment, will either Levi or Freya be brave enough to take the next step... and make a move?

The flirt is back ON between Levi and Freya on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

