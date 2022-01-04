'Neighbours' spoilers: Glen Donnelly moves in with Terese!

Ever since Glen Donnelly (played by Richard Huggett) reappeared on the scene (after 30 years!), he's been the cause of trouble between his half-brother, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and his estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But is that because Glen is hoping to make a move on Terese himself?



Glen has already denied to neighbour, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) that there's anything going on between him and Terese.



However, fuel is added to the fire when Terese unexpectedly invites Glen to move in with her at the Willis house!



Terese recently fell off the wagon and is struggling with her sobriety.



The businesswoman wants Glen to be her sober companion, since he's had his own battle with alcohol in the past.



Melanie strongly urges Glen to turn down the offer.



Clearly he has feelings for Terese and living at Number 22 will only make them more complicated.



WHAT will Glen decide to do?



And how will Paul react if he hears about Terese and Glen's plans to live together?

Melanie tries to convince Glen NOT to move in with Terese on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is in a spin after catching her boyfriend, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) in the hot tub with her daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) at the Canning house.



Levi is left reeling when Zara makes a false accusation against him.



Amy remains unaware that Zara has been secretly plotting to break-up her mum's relationship with both Levi and Ned Willis (Ben Hall).



Amy doesn't know what to believe.



But the situation is serious and Amy tells Zara they must report the incident to the police!



Is policeman Levi's career and reputation about to be ruined by Zara's lie?

Amy confronts Zara over what happened with Levi on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

So far, the only friend that troublesome Zara has managed to make is Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland).



Hendrix has given Zara some life advice about her rocky relationship with her mum while the pair have been working together at Harold's Cafe.



As Zara's selfish behaviour continues to annoy everyone, Hendrix enlists her to help him and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) with the preparations for Roxy Willis's (Zima Anderson) pre-wedding hen night.



But it's not long before things get heated in the kitchen at the Rebecchi house, when Zara flaunts her defiant attitude around again.



However, this time Zara gets on the wrong side of legal eagle, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney)... and he SNAPS!

Toadie loses his cool with super-brat Zara on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5