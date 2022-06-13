Neighbours spoilers: Harlow Robinson discovers SHOCK secrets about Corey...

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) is considering a fresh start in London on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But first, she has some unfinished business in Erinsborough...



When Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall) is unexpectedly brought into police custody, the creepy cult member refuses to talk to the police unless he can speak to Harlow.



Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) approaches Harlow for a BIG favour...



Although she is hesitant, Harlow knows she needs to get closure with Corey.



Ever since Corey deceived Harlow and tried to recruit her into The Restoration Order, she has had questions about the cult and her own mum, Prue Wallace's connection.



At the police station, Harlow reels when Corey reveals some SHOCK secrets about The Restoration Order...



Will Harlow finally get the answers to the questions that have been plaguing her for months?

Corey comes face-to-face with Harlow again on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Back on Ramsay Street, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) fears the worst when she discovers her teenage daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) has gone missing...



Last week on the Aussie soap, Zara was convinced by neighbour, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) to help her track down creepy Corey in the middle-of-nowhere.



Sadie is still on a mission to make things right with everyone, after helping to start THAT fateful fire at Erinsborough High School.



But the plan goes horribly wrong, with Sadie left lying motionless on the ground, and Zara nowhere to be seen...

Alarm bells ring for Amy when Sergeant Rodwell reports Zara is missing on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is struggling to keep it together after the tragic turn of events.



Mackenzie knows she's got some challenging days ahead, with plans underway for a memorial to pay tribute to Hendrix Greyson.



The reality sets in for both Mackenzie and Hendrix's former stepmum, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) after Hendrix's ashes are collected and brought home to Number 24.



But there's no time to stop, and Mackenzie doesn't seem to be giving herself any time to grieve.



Everything starts to become overwhelming.



So when Mackenzie discovers a couple of well-meaning Ramsay Street residents searching Hendrix's bedroom for a cherished cooking recipe... she SNAPS!

WHO does Mackenzie catch in Hendrix's bedroom on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5