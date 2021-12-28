'Neighbours' spoilers: Harlow Robinson does more SNOOPING!

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) continues to suspect that Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is up to no good on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Glen has been holding a grudge against his half-brother, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) for YEARS.



So ever since Glen returned to Erinsborough, he has been stirring up trouble and attempting to convince Paul's wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) to walk away from their troubled marriage for good.



However, Harlow is onto Glen and has secretly hired Paul's private investigator, John Wong (Harry Tseng) to help her dig up dirt on Glen.



Could the information in the file that John gave Harlow lead to Glen's downfall?



Harlow is taking no chances and remains convinced that Glen is hiding something in the safe in his hotel room at Lassiters.



Harlow's previous attempt to break into the safe were foiled.



But with the coast clear, hotel housekeeper Harlow lets herself into Glen's room and does a whole lot of SNOOPING!



WHAT will Harlow discover?

Terese and Glen have been getting closer on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is thrilled to have her teenage daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) in town.



But she's feeling nervous about the possibility that Zara will soon discover the truth about Amy's polyamorous relationship with Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris).



Amy has already lied that she is "just good friends" with the fellas.



But worried that Zara will hear the neighbourhood gossip about the relationship, Amy decides to come clean about what is really going on.



However, Zara does not take the news well.

She is beyong horrified at the thought of her mum's involvement with TWO men at the same time.



And with Amy and Zara's relationship already on shaky ground, will Zara now feel left out, knowing she now has to share her mum's affections with Ned and Levi?

Zara discovers the truth about Amy, Ned and Levi on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5