'Neighbours' spoilers: Harlow Robinson gets a DEMOTION!

Harlow Robinson is not exactly jumping for joy when she finds herself back on laundry duty on Neighbours!

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) has an almighty fall from grace on today's episode of Neighbours.



Harlow enjoyed the newly created role of Executive Liaison for about five minutes.



But her promotion caused the Lassiters staff to throw a hissy fit and go on STRIKE!



To keep the peace, hotel bosses Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) have had no choice but to demote Harlow.



So now she's back on duty in the laundry room!



Harlow is not happy about her new lowly position, especially after Executive Assistant Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) firmly puts her in her place.



Harlow blames Chloe's complaint to HR for getting her demoted.



Secretly she is determined to get her job back!

Terese is rattled after her slip of the tongue with hotel concierge Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie).



Terese quickly smooths things over with an awkward Jesse.



However, Paul is becoming concerned about Terese's close bond with employee Jesse.



After all, the lad was secretly spying for opposition, the Quill Group when he first began working at Lassiters!



Terese claims she's just offering Jesse a bit of life and career guidance.



But is Paul right to worry about the mum/son style bond Terese seems to be forming with Jesse?

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is beginning to get more and more suspicious that his dad Paul is hiding a BIG secret from the family.



WHY did businessman Paul recently ask David's brother Leo (Tim Kano) for a loan?



And why is Paul now being hassled by his accountant after moving a load of money about?



Could he be having money troubles?



David is determined to find out WHAT is going on and confronts Paul, demanding some answers...



Will Paul come clean and reveal what is really going on?



