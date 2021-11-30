'Neighbours' spoilers: Harlow Robinson is hiding a SECRET!

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) has become super suspicious about the way Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) keeps meddling in the troubled marriage of his half-brother, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) to Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Harlow wants to see her granddad, Paul reunite with Terese.



So she'd be only too happy to see Glen sent packing from Erinsborough.



On yesterday's episode of the Aussie soap, Harlow caught Glen acting mighty shifty.



So she decides to risk her job at Lassiters, by sneaking into Glen's hotel room to dig for dirt!



But it looks like SOMEONE is about to catch snooping Harlow in the act...



Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) all start to worry about Harlow's moody and cold attitude.



But when the trio finally confront Harlow about her behaviour, they are in for a SHOCK when they discover she has been keeping an unexpected secret from her family...

Mackenzie, Roxy and Hendrix discover Harlow has been keeping a SHOCK secret on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, there's still tension at Nmber 32.



Neither Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), his husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) or their baby mama, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) are prepared to back down over the chosen plans for Christmas.



Seeing as it is the trio's first Christmas as co-parents to baby Isla, they all want to show off their daughter to their respective families.



Aaron has his sights set on Christmas in Adelaide with the rest of the Brennan family.



David wants to finally introduce Isla to his mum, Kim in Sydney.



While Nicolette intends to spend Christmas with her mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) in Erinsborough.



How will they ever reach a compromise?



However, David is eventually struck by inspiration and comes-up with a plan that could bring their entire blended family together for Christmas Day!



Just WHAT is David planning?



David pitches an idea that could bring EVERYONE together for Christmas on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

