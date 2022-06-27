Neighbours spoilers: Harold Bishop returns to Ramsay Street!

Harold Bishop (played by Ian Smith) was last seen in Erinsborough back in 2015 for the 30th anniversary of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



And now he's back again, as the long-running Aussie soap heads towards its Series Finale at the end of July.



Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) return home after their trip to Queensland to visit their youngest son, Billy, and his wife, Anne.



Remember them?



The couple are in for a surprise when Harold unexpectedly knocks on the door of Number 28!



But what brings the former Ramsay Street resident back to town?



And WHY does Harold appear happy to catch-up with everyone... apart from Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden)?



WHAT is going on?

Ian Smith reunites with his former Neighbours co-stars, Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher and Stefan Dennis. (Image credit: Fremantle)

As Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) continues to have misadventures in the romance department, she starts to think about what she REALLY wants.



After Amy makes a SURPRISE decision about her future, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) vows to be there for his old friend every step of the way.



But Toadie's rock solid support reads as much more than friendly to Amy's daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke).



Zara reckons Toadie may have unacknowledged feelings for Amy too!



But if Zara's hunch is right, has Amy left it too late to tell Toadie how she really feels about him?

Do Amy and Toadie both secretly have feelings for each other on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Byron Stone (Joe Klocek) shares his suspicions about Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) with his sister, Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes).



Although Clive did cheat in the past, Nicolette can't believe he would do the dirty on their mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones).



But anyway, how does Byron know what he knows about Clive?



Will Byron be forced to come clean to Nicolette about his sexy SECRET side-hustle as a male escort?



And how will Jane react if she finds out how her darling golden boy has been making money?

Byron and Nicolette are on a mission to find out the truth about Jane's boyfriend Clive on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

