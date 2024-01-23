Neighbours spoilers: HOLIDAY HORROR for Aaron and David?

Airs Monday 29 January 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Whenever our favourite Ramsay Street residents getaway for some fun in the sun, something TERRIBLE always seems to happen on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Remember Finn Kelly's murder rampage on the island on Neighbours: Endgame?



Or how about the SHOCK turn of events that happened at River Bend?



So watch out this week on the Aussie soap, when there's a beach house weekend getaway in store for Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) and Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson)...



Meanwhile, Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) attempts to manipulate Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).



Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) gets an intriguing proposal.



And will Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) find out the truth about Melanie Pearson's (Lucinda Cowden) shaky love life?

Chelsea is determined to get closer to Paul on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 30 January 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Terese faces a dilemma after seeing fruit and veg guy, Santo Oliveira (David Serafina), out and about with another woman.



Hasn't Melanie just claimed that she and Santo are exclusively dating?



When Terese admits her discovery to her husband, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), she is thrown by his reaction...



There's a surprise for Nicolette when Sasha McLain (Sunny S Walia) unexpectedly turns-up and claims he wants to pursue a relationship with her!



Let's hope Sasha's vengeful estranged wife, Veronica (Ellen Grimshaw), isn't about to overhear their conversation...



PLUS, Paul remains hopeful of a proper reconciliation with David after his son calls him "Dad" for the first time in ages.

Toadie confronts Santo over Melanie on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Nicolette gets an unexpected visit from Sasha on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 31 January 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



David, Aaron, Nicolette, Leo and Krista head off for their weekend getaway at a beach house in the countryside.



But the Ramsay Street residents are unaware that a couple of uninvited guests are about to turn their idyllic holiday into a NIGHTMARE...

Leo and Krista are confronted by an unwelcome face on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 1 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



In the aftermath of the terrible turn of events during the weekend getaway, someone's life hangs in the balance...



Back in Erinsborough, the rest of Ramsay Street are unaware of what has happened.



Until Jane Harris (Annie Jones) arrives with some devastating news...



WHAT happens on this day will leave the community in SHOCK!



And lives changed FOREVER...

A post shared by Neighbours (@neighbours) A photo posted by on

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee