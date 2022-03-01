'Neighbours' spoilers: Is Aaron Brennan DEAD?

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) doesn't like the way things were left between him and husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The couple got into an argument after Aaron accused David's hospital co-worker, Dean Covey of having romantic feelings for David.



It turns out that Aaron was right!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, David decides to drive out to River Bend to make amends with Aaron.



But doctor David is in for a horrifying SHOCK when he finds Aaron lying bloody and lifeless beside the road...



WHAT has happened?



WHO attacked Aaron and will he survive?

Meanwhile, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) has been left badly injured after his unexpected run-in with Gareth Bateman (Jack Pearson).



But the heroic copper knows he needs to warn the rest of his friends that Gareth is on the loose... and armed with a gun!



Levi jumps into a canoe to paddle down the river.



But he runs into trouble in the rapids and suddenly his canoe capsizes!



It's not looking good for Levi as he disappears beneath the water...

River Bend bosslady, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) takes charge after gunshots are heard within the grounds of the holiday getaway.



Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) fear the gunshots could have something to do with Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts), who they still suspect may be a dangerous stalker.



Meanwhile, Kiri teams-up with Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) to investigate.



Kiri and Glen make a surprise discovery out in the bush.



But WHAT do they find?

Freya is in for a fright when she finally comes face-to-face with her missing boyfriend, Gareth again.



But what is he doing at River Bend?



What has Gareth done to Levi?



Freya soon finds herself held at gunpoint by Gareth, who is determined to make his escape one way or another...



