Neighbours spoilers: Is Andrew and Wendy's marriage OVER?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between September 30 to October 4...
Airs Monday 30 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Just when Andrew Rodwell (played by Lloyd Will) and his wife Wendy (Candice Leask) had reached an understanding, their marriage is in TROUBLE again on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Wendy tries to explain the events that led to her being trapped with student Quinn Lao (Louis Le) during the armed siege at The Waterhole.
But Andrew is unsure if he can trust Wendy again since he's heard her excuses about "close friend" Quinn before...
Airs Tuesday 1 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is feeling both angry and heartbroken after the breakdown of her marriage to Toadie Rebecchi.
And now he's gone and left Erinsborough with her stepkids, Nell and Hugo.
Terese is trying to put on a brave face and avoid turning to her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), for emotional support.
But when Paul shows up at Number 22 to check on troubled Terese, will they BOTH be able to avoid temptation?
Airs Wednesday 2 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) stumbles upon Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort) during a moment of prayer.
Harold strikes up a conversation with this fellow believer, and learns Felix is on the lookout for a job since being released from prison.
After Felix's heroic actions during the armed siege at The Waterhole, it's not long before Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) convinces husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) to give Felix a job at the Tram.
But how will the Varga-Murphy family react when they discover JJ's (Riley Bryant) ex-prison inmate biological dad, Felix, is planning to stick around in Erinsborough?
Airs Thursday 3 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is afraid she could be facing a prison sentence!
Holly is in BIG trouble after coming clean about the secret stash of stolen cash, which previously belonged to criminal businessman, Heath Royce.
Holly's dad Karl and stepmum Susan are trying to keep her mind off the worst case scenario.
When Holly is summoned to the Police Station to meet with Sergeant Rodwell, WHAT will the verdict be?
Could Holly be put behind bars for a very long time?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.