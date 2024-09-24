Neighbours spoilers: Is Andrew and Wendy's marriage OVER?

Airs Monday 30 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Just when Andrew Rodwell (played by Lloyd Will) and his wife Wendy (Candice Leask) had reached an understanding, their marriage is in TROUBLE again on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Wendy tries to explain the events that led to her being trapped with student Quinn Lao (Louis Le) during the armed siege at The Waterhole.



But Andrew is unsure if he can trust Wendy again since he's heard her excuses about "close friend" Quinn before...

Has Wendy pushed husband Andrew too far on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 1 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is feeling both angry and heartbroken after the breakdown of her marriage to Toadie Rebecchi.



And now he's gone and left Erinsborough with her stepkids, Nell and Hugo.



Terese is trying to put on a brave face and avoid turning to her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), for emotional support.



But when Paul shows up at Number 22 to check on troubled Terese, will they BOTH be able to avoid temptation?

Are Paul and Terese getting too close for comfort again on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Toadie has left Ramsay Street after almost 30 years on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 2 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) stumbles upon Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort) during a moment of prayer.



Harold strikes up a conversation with this fellow believer, and learns Felix is on the lookout for a job since being released from prison.



After Felix's heroic actions during the armed siege at The Waterhole, it's not long before Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) convinces husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) to give Felix a job at the Tram.



But how will the Varga-Murphy family react when they discover JJ's (Riley Bryant) ex-prison inmate biological dad, Felix, is planning to stick around in Erinsborough?

Susan is grateful to Felix after his actions during the siege on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 3 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is afraid she could be facing a prison sentence!



Holly is in BIG trouble after coming clean about the secret stash of stolen cash, which previously belonged to criminal businessman, Heath Royce.



Holly's dad Karl and stepmum Susan are trying to keep her mind off the worst case scenario.



When Holly is summoned to the Police Station to meet with Sergeant Rodwell, WHAT will the verdict be?

Could Holly be put behind bars for a very long time?

Holly awaits her fate this week on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee