'Neighbours' spoilers: Is Freya Wozniak a dangerous STALKER?

Is it possible that Freya Wozniak (played by Phoebe Roberts) is actually a dangerous stalker on Neighbours? (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Levi Canning (Richie Morris) refuses to believe the claims that Freya is a twisted liar.



But that's exactly what friends, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) heard during their encounter with Freya's runaway boyfriend, Gareth Bateman.



Is Gareth telling the truth?



If so, Levi, Ned, Harlow and their Ramsay Street friends had better watch their backs as they head off for a countryside getaway at River Bend.



Ned and Harlow decide to keep an eye on Freya.



But it's not long before she starts to sense that something is going on...

Watch out for the first appearance of new regular character, Kiri Durant (played by Gemma Bird Matheson) on today's episode of Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Back at Erinsborough Hospital, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is upset about the state of his marriage.



He's left his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) to go on the River Bend trip without him.



David's hospital colleague, Dean Covey (Travis Cotton), is only too happy to be the one who David shares his woes with.



In fact, Dean decides the time is right to show David he wants to be more than just good friends!



Uh-oh.



Is David about to discover that suspicious Aaron was right about Dean all along?

It looks like Dean wants to be more than just good friends with David on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and her teenage daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) are attempting to rebuild their relationship in the aftermath of the school fire drama.



Amy feared the worst after Zara did a runner following her arrest for a crime she didn't commit.



Amy confides in Zara about her rocky relationship with boyfriend, Ned.



The pair put things on pause because of all the trouble Zara was involved in.



Meanwhile, Zara comes clean and admits to her mum how she really regrets messing-up with friend, Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland).



Can the ladies support each other through their time of need?



Amy and Zara have a heart-to-heart on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5