Neighbours spoilers: Is Leo Tanaka trapped in a FATAL ATTRACTION?

Leo Tanaka (played by Tim Kano) has been mixing business and pleasure with Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok) on Neighbours.



Leo accepted an indecent proposal from Montana and helped land Lassiters the opportunity to host Montana's big Fashion Week event.



However, now that Montana has got Leo where she wants him, he is starting to sense that she's not about to give up her controlling ways.



Leo tries to back out of his next rendezvous with Montana.



But she won't take "No!" for answer.



Leo worries about what he's gotten himself into and confides in brother, David (Takaya Honda) about his dilemma.



David is alarmed and advises Leo to shutdown the situation.



But if Leo makes an enemy of Montana, he risks jeopardising everything that's in place for Fashion Week..

Glen is in a spin over the return of Kiri on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) thought that he had successfully meddled enough to send Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) packing from Erinsborough.



But now Kiri is back to start working as the new Events Manager out at the winery.



The longer that Kiri is in town, the bigger the risk that she will find out that Glen is really her long-lost dad!



Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte) is also not too happy to hear that Kiri, who she had a short-lived holiday romance with at River Bend, is moving into the spare room at Number 24.



Nicolette's mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) tries to convince her that here is a chance to redeem herself in Kiri's eyes.



Will Nicolette set the record straight about her past bad behaviour and get back on side with Kiri?

Curtis saved Shannon from a SHOCK accident on yesterday's episode of Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Shannon Laing (Francesca Waters) is shaken-up after almost getting hit by a car outside the tram restaurant.



She finally agrees to let school teacher, Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg) accompany her to get her hearing tested.



Shannon's worst fears are confirmed when the test proves she needs a hearing aid.



But can Curtis convince the proud grandmother to wear the device, which could help better connect Shannon with her granddaughter, Aubrey (Etoile Little)?

Does someone know David and Freya's secret on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) is confident that the nightmare involving her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Bateman is finally behind her.



Now there's nothing standing in her the way of her and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) rekindling their romance.



But are the nightmare events of River Bend really over and done with?



When doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) arrives to work at the hospital, he finds a CHILLING note on his desk...



"I know what you did".



WHO knows the terrible truth about the events leading up to Gareth's death?

