Neighbours spoilers: Is Leo Tanaka trapped in a FATAL ATTRACTION?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Friday 1 April 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Leo Tanaka (played by Tim Kano) has been mixing business and pleasure with Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Leo accepted an indecent proposal from Montana and helped land Lassiters the opportunity to host Montana's big Fashion Week event.
However, now that Montana has got Leo where she wants him, he is starting to sense that she's not about to give up her controlling ways.
Leo tries to back out of his next rendezvous with Montana.
But she won't take "No!" for answer.
Leo worries about what he's gotten himself into and confides in brother, David (Takaya Honda) about his dilemma.
David is alarmed and advises Leo to shutdown the situation.
But if Leo makes an enemy of Montana, he risks jeopardising everything that's in place for Fashion Week..
Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) thought that he had successfully meddled enough to send Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) packing from Erinsborough.
But now Kiri is back to start working as the new Events Manager out at the winery.
The longer that Kiri is in town, the bigger the risk that she will find out that Glen is really her long-lost dad!
Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte) is also not too happy to hear that Kiri, who she had a short-lived holiday romance with at River Bend, is moving into the spare room at Number 24.
Nicolette's mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) tries to convince her that here is a chance to redeem herself in Kiri's eyes.
Will Nicolette set the record straight about her past bad behaviour and get back on side with Kiri?
Shannon Laing (Francesca Waters) is shaken-up after almost getting hit by a car outside the tram restaurant.
She finally agrees to let school teacher, Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg) accompany her to get her hearing tested.
Shannon's worst fears are confirmed when the test proves she needs a hearing aid.
But can Curtis convince the proud grandmother to wear the device, which could help better connect Shannon with her granddaughter, Aubrey (Etoile Little)?
Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) is confident that the nightmare involving her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Bateman is finally behind her.
Now there's nothing standing in her the way of her and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) rekindling their romance.
But are the nightmare events of River Bend really over and done with?
When doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) arrives to work at the hospital, he finds a CHILLING note on his desk...
"I know what you did".
WHO knows the terrible truth about the events leading up to Gareth's death?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.