'Neighbours' spoilers: Is Paul Robinson FAKING his illness?

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) is worried that his love bubble with estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is about to burst on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Terese has made it clear she only moved into Paul's penthouse at Lassiters, to help him get back on his feet after he was injured in the disaster at The Flamingo Bar.



With Paul on the mend, it won't be long before Terese packs her bags to move back to Ramsay Street.



However, all of a sudden, Paul suffers a mystery setback with his recovery!



Hmm.



Terese is obviously worried about Paul, so doctor Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is called in to check him out.



However, Paul seems keen to avoid Karl's questions and the businessman doesn't seem to be fully onboard with Karl's diagnosis.



Is there really something wrong with Paul?



Or is his health setback part of a plan to keep Terese by his side and ultimately win her back?

Toadie tries to support grieving Leo on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Ramsay Street is definitely worried about Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).



He is overwhelmed with both grief and guilt at the moment, after his baby daughter, Abigail's accident at Number 32.



Everyone at the Tanaka/Brennan house is concerned that Leo seems to be keeping his distance from Abigail.



Although Leo's business partner, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) has things under control out at the winery, Leo is using the business as an excuse to stay away from his nearest and dearest.



The fellas of the Street decide to try and cheer-up Leo by inviting him along on a fishing trip at the beach.



But Leo's mind is still on the recent death of his girlfriend, Britney Barnes, and the close call involving their daughter, Abigail.



Will Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) have some well-meaning advice to help Leo move on from what has happened?

The men of Ramsay Street head off on a fishing trip on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5