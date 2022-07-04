Neighbours spoilers: Izzy Hoyland is BACK!

The last time Izzy Hoyland (played by Natalie Bassingthwaite) was in Erinsborough, she had a twisted plan to get pregnant with her ex-lover, Karl Kennedy's (Alan Fletcher) baby... by stealing his sperm sample from the hospital!



And now the marriage wrecker is back again on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Karl and his wife, Susan (Jackie Woodburne), are stunned to discover that the MYSTERY new woman in their son, Mal's (Benji McNair) life is none other than Izzy!



Mal is just about to tell Karl and Susan the truth when Izzy unexpectedly arrives on the doorstep of the Kenndy house!



Izzy claims she is a changed woman and is madly in love with Mal.



But the battlelines are drawn when Susan warns her one-time love rival, Izzy, that she's not about to welcome the terrible troublemaker into the Kennedy family...



It's Susan's worst nightmare when she discovers WHO Mal's new girlfriend is on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

There's been a BIG fallout between Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) after Harold's harsh words to Toadie's fiancee, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).



Harold gets in contact with his one-time son-in-law, Joe Mangel (Mark Little), to set the record straight about Melanie.



Harold is horrified when Joe comes clean and admits he didn't exactly tell the truth about his and Melanie's divorce.



After Joe sets the record straight, Harold realises he has some serious damage control to do.



But are Toadie and Melanie ready to forgive Harold and move past this?

Calling, Joe Mangel! Ex-Neighbours star Mark Little makes a guest appearance on today's episode! (Image credit: Fremantle)

As the engagement party at Number 30 comes to an end, Melanie's patience with Toadie's mum, Angie (Lesley Baker) wears thin.



Infamous mum Angie has been making rude digs at Melanie all afternoon.

Melanie finally SNAPS... and decides it's time to put Angie in her place.



Uh-oh.



Is Melanie really ready to go head-to-head with the Rebecchi family's biggest fish?

It's Melanie versus Angie on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5

The series is also available to stream on My5