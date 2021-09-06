'Neighbours' spoilers: Jane Harris SNAPS!

Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) is struggling to move on after hearing the news her daughter Nicolette Stone has fled to the US and won't be returning to Erinsborough on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



The presence of Nicolette's baby daughter in the care of David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) just makes things worse.



Both Jane's fella Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) and Nicolette's now ex-fiancee Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) are worried about Jane's mental health.



But teacher Jane insists she is fine and ready to return to work at Erinsborough High School.



Meanwhile, student Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) has asked headmistress Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) for permission to film his entry for the Shorts and Briefs Film Festival around the school.



But Jane is not happy when she catches Hendrix filming in the corridors and accuses the lad of invading the privacy of teachers and other students.



However, Hendrix stands his ground and keeps on filming.



But when Hendrix and Jane collide in the corridors again, Hendrix's disobedience pushes Jane dangerously close to her breaking point...

Hendrix is left shaken by a SHOCK encounter with angry teacher Jane on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Things are frosty between Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) after his announcement that he's creating a brand new position at Lassiters for his granddaughter Harlow (Jemma Donovan).



It totally reeks of nepotism and Terese argues that they cannot possibly justify the position of Executive Liaison for Harlow, given her very limited experience.



Don't forget that five minutes ago, Harlow was working in an entry-level role in hotel housekeeping!



But crafty Paul is determined to stand his ground.



Terese and her full-time executive assistant Chloe can't believe it when Paul officially announces he has given Harlow the job promotion!



Chloe fears more than ever that she is about to be pushed aside at Lassiters.



Is she right?



Paul's BIG announcement does not please everyone at Lassiters on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.