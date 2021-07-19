'Neighbours' spoilers: Levi Canning and Yashvi Rebecchi in HIGH SPEED chase!
Airs Tuesday 27 July 2021 at 5.30pm on Channel 5.
Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) and police partner Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) are surprised when Mitch Foster (Kevin Hofbauer) wants to strike a deal on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Mitch claims he'll dish the dirt on his mate Nelson Ryker's (Rhys Mitchell) dodgy dealings if the police agree to go easier on Mitch. But is Mitch to be trusted?
Levi and Yashvi later follow Mitch to a warehouse where they make a startling discovery...
When Mitch and Nelson discover they have unwanted company, it leads to a high-speed car chase that looks set to end in DISASTER!
Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) are on edge after Mitch and Nelson's previous unwelcome visit to Ramsay Street.
The fellas decide to set up their own Neighbourhood Watch with the help of an expensive pair of binoculars and some security sensors.
Kyle and Toadie soon get carried away with the comings and goings on Ramsay Street.
Although perhaps the fellas should leave the detective work to the professionals!
Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is in for a surprise when she borrows her boyfriend Kyle's binoculars and spies... barman Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) and school teacher Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg) looking very cosy together!
But, wait? Isn't Jesse supposed to be in a new romance with Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan)? Roxy questions Harlow about what's going on.
Will Harlow come clean about her and Jesse's fake romance and the truth that she hasn't really broken up with her army boyfriend Brent Colefax?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5
