'Neighbours' spoilers: Levi Canning chases a MYSTERY woman

Levi Canning is suspicious when he catches a mystery woman snooping about the wreckage of The Flamingo Bar on Neighbours

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) is on the trail of a suspicious newcomer on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The Erinsborough policeman catches Freya Wozniak (played by Phoebe Roberts, who starred opposite EastEnders star Charlie Brooks in Channel 5's recent Aussie drama, Lie To Me) snooping around the wreckage of The Flamingo Bar.



In the aftermath of the storm, The Flamingo Bar is unsafe and off-limits to members of the public.



However, Freya appears to have an unexplained interest in the wreckage, and starts snooping about, looking for something.

But what? And WHY?



When Levi catches Freya lurking about the scene for a second time, he gives chase and demands to know what she is up to.



But sneaky Freya refuses to cooperate with Levi and leaves the policeman with more questions than answers...

Nicolette supports Leo in his time of needs on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

In the aftermath of the tragedy at The Flamingo Bar, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is still hellbent on doing everything himself.



He's determined to be a good dad to baby daughter, Abigail.



Plus, he also has his winery to think about, which is just getting up and running.



Leo's brother, David (Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) want to help.



But their well-meaning intentions are stressing out Leo.



Ultimately, help and support comes from an unexpected source... in the shape of Leo's one-time love-rival, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes)!

Glen has something to come clean about on today's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is taken by surprise when he estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) announces she is moving into his penthouse, to help him get back on his feet after being badly injured in the storm.



Paul tries to keep his cool, although he is secretly hopeful that this means he and Terese are one-step closer to repairing their shaky marriage.



However, Paul and Terese are in for a SHOCK when recent events lead Paul's half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) to make a confession...

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5