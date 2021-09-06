'Neighbours' spoilers: Melanie Pearson accused of VANDALISM!

Melanie Pearson (played by Lucinda Cowden) finds herself the prime suspect after Rose Walker's (Lucy Durack) car is vandalised on Neighbours! (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) wonders if publicist Rose has made any enemies in Erinsborough.



But the only person Rose has so far gotten on the wrong side of is Toadie's girlfriend Melanie!



Melanie certainly did not appreciate it when Rose forbid her to get involved with the Shorts and Briefs Film Festival after hearing about Melanie's past scandalous behaviour.



But is Melanie really angry enough to go and SMASH the windscreen of Rose's car?



Rose reckons so and later takes the opportunity to accuse Melanie in person!



Uh-oh!



Melanie is mortified by the accusation.



But she's even less impressed when Rose then gets the police involved...



In the meantime, poor Toadie feels caught-in-the-middle and finds his loyalty being put to the test.



Are Rose's suspicions right?



Or should Toadie stand by Melanie no matter what?

Melanie is convinced love-rival Rose is setting her up so she can get her hands on Toadie on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is still delaying making a decision about the Quill Group investment.



Paul's wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is annoyed, as she's convinced Lassiters will miss the opportunity to buy into the troubled rival hotel chain unless they act quickly.



But it appears Paul has other business on his mind.



Namely championing his granddaughter Harlow's (Jemma Donovan) career and giving her a boost up the corporate ladder at Lassiters.



As Harlow starts to doubt her future at Lassiters, now that Terese's full-time executive assistant Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) has returned, Paul suddenly creates a NEW job just for Harlow!



When Paul calls a last-minute meeting on the matter, not everybody's pleased at the news of Harlow becoming an Executive Liaison at Lassiters.



Chloe reckons it reeks of nepotism and Paul is basically giving Harlow her job.



The battlelines are drawn between Chloe and ambitious Harlow!

Terese is annoyed when Paul wants to pull out of the Quill Group deal on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Chloe can't believe it when inexperienced Harlow is given a BIG promotion on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.