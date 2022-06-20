Neighbours spoilers: Melanie Pearson vs Sonya Rebecchi!

How do you compete with a ghost? Melanie Pearson would like to know on Neighbours!

Melanie Pearson (played by Lucinda Cowden) has just moved into Number 30 with her boyfriend, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) on Neighbours.



However, everywhere she turns in the house, there are reminders of Toadie's beloved late wife, Sonya Rebecchi, who died from cancer back in 2020.



Melanie never met Sonya personally.



But she knows how attached Toadie and his kids still are to Sonya.



The pressure is starting to build and Melanie starts to have doubts that moving in with Toadie was the right thing to do.



How can she compete with a ghost?



After a visit to Sonya's memorial wall, will Melanie admit defeat over her relationship with Toadie?

The fallout between Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) continues to get worse.



Terese is furious that Paul has resorted to devious dealings to avoid paying-up for their divorce settlement.



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Terese is in for a surprise when Paul offers to buy her shares of Lassiters.



Terese would like nothing more than to be calling the shots again at the hotel.



So is she really ready to accept Paul's offer to buy her out?



After talking her dilemma through with both Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), Terese reaches a BIG decision about the future and her marriage to Paul...

David Tanaka's (Takaya Honda) family is in for another shock, when they learn the doctor will be held in a MAXIMUM SECURITY prison until his sentencing over the death of Gareth Bateman at River Bend.



What?!



Paul worries just how his son David will manage to adapt to life behind bars.



David is terrified as he awaits his fate.



Things take a scary turn for David when he meets a fellow inmate and receives a fearful warning...

