'Neighbours' spoilers: Mick Allsop RETURNS!

Mischief making Mick Allsop (played by comedian Joel Creasy) is back on today's episode of Neighbours! (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mick, who is a big fan of married man Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) from his days with dance troupe Rough Trade, was seen last year with Aaron and his husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) in scenes filmed at Sydney Mardi Gras.



Mick unexpectedly arrives in Erinsborough to begin working at Lassiters!



Say what?!



Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is convinced there has been a mistake in hiring Mick.



Does he really know much about hotel business?



WHO is behind Mick's appearance in Erinsborough?



And just how much of Mick's presence is Chloe going to be able to endure?

Roxy has a plan to help boyfriend Kyle on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) has decided to make a sperm deposit after his SHOCK diagnosis with testicular cancer.



Kyle has been feeling the pressure, knowing how much his girlfriend Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) would like to start a family of their own one day.



Roxy is thrilled when she finds out Kyle is making plans for their future.



However, Kyle isn't finding the process as much fun as one would think!



So Roxy hatches a plan to bring some excitement to the experience... which doesn't quite work out the way she intended...

Stressed-out bosslady Terese is feeling the pressure as the Lassiters business conference approaches on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

As the day of the Lassiters Summit in Queensland draws closer, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is barely holding it together.



Terese's executive assistant Chloe is worried about her and Terese is not pleased that she has already had to accept some help from her husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).



Terese is determined to avoid Paul as she can't handle dealing with their current marriage problems.



Unfortunately, she has no choice but to work with Paul on the big presentation for the conference.



How much more stress can Terese handle before the recovered alcoholic lapses and is tempted back onto the bottle again?



Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5