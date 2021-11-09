'Neighbours' spoilers: Mick Allsopp has a SECRET!

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) will be happy to send useless employee Mick Allsopp (Joel Creasy) packing from Lassiters sooner rather later on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mick, who has no previous experience of working in a hotel, has somehow been hired as the new Front Desk Manager.



Mostly thanks to some meddling by hotel employee and Chloe's rival Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan)!



But Chloe might soon get her wish to see the back of Mick...



Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is unimpressed when Mick accidentally enters her hotel apartment late at night.



Mick claims he's staying in the apartment next door.



But could it be he is squatting?



Armed with this information, will Amy spill the beans to Assistant Manager Chloe and get mischevious Mick sacked?

Things are frosty between Kyle and Roxy on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is furious that his girlfriend Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) has betrayed his confidence and told his gran Sheila (Colette Mann) about his cancer diagnosis.



The two are highly emotional and the situation seems to get worse every time they talk.



Having already dished out some intimacy advice to the couple, Sheila decides to try again.



This time she suggests using some honesty boxes that will allow them to communicate in a calmer way.



But will Sheila's well-meaning advice work on Kyle and Roxy the way she intends?

Terese has Glen on her mind on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is back from the Lassiters business conference in Queensland.



Recovering alcoholic Terese fell off the wagon during the trip to the Gold Coast.



She confides in neighbour Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) that she could have ended-up in a much worse state if it hadn't been for the unexpected support of Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett)... the long-lost half-brother of Terese's estranged husband Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).



Terese doubts she will see Glen again.



But is she WRONG about that?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5