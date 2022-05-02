Neighbours spoilers: Ned Willis leaves Ramsay Street!

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) has decided to leave Erinsborough on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Things have got messy on Ramsay Street after Ned cheated on his girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) with Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan).



So Ned packs his bags and prepares to move to Sydney to spend some time with his mum, Beth Brennan (once played by Natalie Imbruglia!).



Sydney also happens to be where Ned's ex-girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi also lives.



Hmm.



As some of the neighbours gather to farewell Ned, will his now ex-girlfriend, Amy, be among them?



After taking a pregnancy test, will Amy be dropping a last-minute baby bombshell on Ned...

Chloe, Levi and Terese say goodbye to Ned on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Elsewhere, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) heads off on a mission, to the small town of Mallacoota.



Nicolette is on the lookout for Karen Constantine (Amanda LaBonte), the ex-wife of Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett).



Nicolette is determined to dig up some dirt on Glen.



She hasn't forgiven him for wrecking her short-lived romance with Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).



After tracking down Karen to the cafe that she runs, Nicolette is inrigued to discover that Glen was once friends with a couple, Barbara and Alan, who had a daughter called Kiri!



Nicolette is one step closer to exposing the SECRET connection between Glen and new neighbour, Kiri...



But will Nicolette make the mistake of sharing this news with Glen's half-brother, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), who also has a grudge against Glen?



Nicolette tracks down Glen's ex-wife Karen and makes a surprise discovery on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Back on Ramsay Street, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is feeling down-in-the-dumps now that Ned is leaving Ramsay Street.



It was only recently that Roxy Willis moved away too.



It's feeling like an empty house again at Number 22.



But Terese is comforted by the thought of Glen.



Now that Terese's marriage to Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is history, could she and Glen FINALLY pursue that long-awaited romance?

Terese confides in visiting Lucy about Glen on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5