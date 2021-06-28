'Neighbours' spoilers: Roxy Willis confronts Amy Greenwood

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) is furious after being accused of theft by bar manager Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Roxy swears she is innocent and is convinced Amy is deliberately trying to get her sacked from The Flamingo Bar.



While bosses Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) investigate the missing money, Roxy and Amy are stuck working with each other at the bar.



But it all kicks-off when Roxy reveals she knows all about THAT hotel fire in Cairns.



Roxy is annoyed that Amy has managed to keep her job at The Flamingo Bar despite that scandal.



When things get heated between Roxy and Amy, Paul and Terese rush over to break up the fight!



They decide it's time for one of the women to go, but WHO will get sacked?

Will Paul sack Amy from The Flamingo Bar on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile on Ramsay Street, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is still brooding about his break-up with girlfriend Bea Nilsson.



Levi's gran Sheila (Colette Mann) and cousin Kyle (Chris Milligan) team up to try and distract Levi.



They give the copper some menial tasks to do around the place at Number 26 including hunting out a raccoon and clearing leaves out of the hot tub!



But will he realise what they are up to?

Sheila and Kyle try to boost Levi's spirits on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Sheila has some further words of wisdom for Levi about pulling himself together after Bea.

But while looking through a box of old letters and photos, Levi finds a newspaper article that sends him into a spin...



WHAT does Levi discover?

Levi is startled by an old newspaper article on Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5