'Neighbours' spoilers: Roxy Willis has a SURPRISE visitor!

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) is thrilled when her mum, Gemma Ramsay (Beth Buchanan) returns to Erinsborough on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Gemma was last seen onscreen when wild child, Roxy first moved to Ramsay Street back in 2019.



Roxy's fiancee, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) tries to be on his best behaviour to impress his future mother-in-law.



However, for some reason, Gemma fails to be won over by Kyle's charms.



Is Gemma really here to help with the preparations for Roxy and Kyle's forthcoming wedding?



Or does she have a very different agenda?

Meanwhile, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is ashamed that Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) caught her in a moment of weakness and discovered her guilty secret.



Terese is expecting Glen to give her a lecture and report back to her family about what's going on.



However, instead Glen provides some perfect compassionate support and seems to understand what Terese is going through.



The pair spend a lovely evening together playing cards.



But as the budding chemistry between the two continues to brew, is Terese in danger of getting a bit too close for comfort with her estranged husband, Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) half-brother?

Are Terese and Glen getting too close for comfort on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) invites his dad, Paul for dinner at Number 32.



But the evening doesn't get off to a good start when Paul keeps turning the conversation back to talk about his estranged wife, Terese.



Paul is desperate to talk about what happened on Christmas Day, when troubled Terese almost toppled to her doom from the roof of Lassiters!



However, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) has seen first hand how Terese has been effected by Paul's recent ruthless behaviour.



Especially where Jane's daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and baby, Isla are involved.



Jane has had enough of Paul's selfishness... and SNAPS!

A family dinner turns into a disaster at Number 32 on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5