Neighbours spoilers: SURPRISE romance for Nicolette Stone?

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) is pretty sure she has missed her chance for romance with Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) on Neighbours.



Let's face it, Nicolette didn't really do herself any favours, when she helped to expose the SHOCK truth that Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is Kiri's long-lost dad.



So in the meantime, Nicoette is ready to start dating again... while Kiri has been getting closer to her housemate, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, could it be that Kiri is ready to forgive and forget?



Nicolette gets busy making a wedding cake for Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).



Kiri notices the way Nicolette is putting her all into it.



Endeared by Nicolette's love and compassion, Kiri can't help feeling herself drawing closer to Nicolette...



Could there still be another chance for love for Nicolette and Kiri?

Kiri and Chloe are just good friends... for now on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Glen is feeling good now he's decided to take his pain medication.



But he's still wary of slipping-up and getting addicted to the pills.



After attending an AA meeting, Glen decides to ask family relative, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) to help him manage his medication.



Glen feels reassured to have a plan in place.



But can he stick to it?

Will Paul manage to tempt Estelle back to the darkside on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) seems to be enjoying being the cause of tension between his soon-to-be ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and her estranged mum, Estelle Petrides (Maria Mercedes).



However, Estelle's guilty conscience is now getting the better of her.



She's looking to repair her relationship with Terese.



And hanging off the arm of Terese's hated ex, Paul, is not helping matters!



But Paul always likes to get what he wants.



So he attempts to woo Estelle back with a gorgeous bracelet!



Will Estelle remain loyal to Terese?



Or will her greed get the better of her and see Estelle return to the darkside with Paul?

