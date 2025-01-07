Neighbours spoilers: Terese betrays Paul!

Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between January 13 to 16...

Neighbours spoilers, Paul Robinson, Terese Willis
There's BIG trouble brewing between recently reunited Paul and Terese on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Monday 13 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Why is Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) about to betray her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), on Neighbours? (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)

The original power couple reunited at Christmas.

Paul already has BIG plans for them to reboot the businesses on Power Road together.

But for some reason, Terese is not that keen to mix business and pleasure with Paul...

Paul arranges a meeting with Mayor Helen Brown (Emma Choy) to pitch their proposals for Power Road.

But later, Paul is furious when he discovers Terese has secretly tried to SABOTAGE the project...

Neighbours spoilers, Paul Robinson, Terese Willis

Paul confronts Terese over her betrayal on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Airs Tuesday 14 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is wondering how much longer Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton) will be sticking around in Erinsborough.

Leo's fiancee, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), wants to help friend Sebastian with his recovery after he was injured during the hit-and-run crime on Power Road.

However, Leo still does not fully trust Sebastian's intentions towards Krista after his previous dodgy behaviour...

When Leo interrupts what looks like an intimate moment between Krista and Sebastian, his insecurities come flooding in...

Neighbours spoilers, Sebastian Metcalfe, Krista Sinclair

Is Sebastian hoping to be more than just good friends with Krista on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 15 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) returns to Ramsay Street to move in with former stepmum, Terese, at Number 22.

However, it's not long before teenager Nell discovers that Terese is back together with Paul.

Nell becomes emotional when she witnesses a moment of affection between the reunited couple.

Terese faces a dilemma when Nell warns her to watch out for Paul as he is not a good person!

Is Nell going to be the cause of trouble between Paul and Terese?

Neighbours spoilers, Nell Rebecchi, JJ Varga-Murphy

Nell is happy to be living close to boyfriend JJ again on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 16 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Yaz Shields (Chrishell Stause) is getting increasingly frustrated that she has so far failed to bring Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) to justice over the death of her brother, Heath Royce.

After Yaz returns from a trip to the Outback without any further evidence to use against Holly, she starts to flip...

Following the delivery of Heath's ashes to her hotel room at Lassiters, vengeful Yaz SNAPS and decides to set a death-trap for unsuspecting Holly.

Timed to ignite during the big Lights Up event at Lassiters...

Neighbours spoilers, Holly Hoyland

Holly remains unaware of that boss Yaz is out for revenge on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours spoilers, Holly Hoyland, Yasmine Shields

Yaz is determined to avenge her brother Heath's death one way or another on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee

Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!

Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.

Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)

And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.

