Neighbours spoilers: Terese betrays Paul!

Why is Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) about to betray her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), on Neighbours? (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



The original power couple reunited at Christmas.



Paul already has BIG plans for them to reboot the businesses on Power Road together.



But for some reason, Terese is not that keen to mix business and pleasure with Paul...



Paul arranges a meeting with Mayor Helen Brown (Emma Choy) to pitch their proposals for Power Road.



But later, Paul is furious when he discovers Terese has secretly tried to SABOTAGE the project...

Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is wondering how much longer Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton) will be sticking around in Erinsborough.



Leo's fiancee, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), wants to help friend Sebastian with his recovery after he was injured during the hit-and-run crime on Power Road.



However, Leo still does not fully trust Sebastian's intentions towards Krista after his previous dodgy behaviour...



When Leo interrupts what looks like an intimate moment between Krista and Sebastian, his insecurities come flooding in...

Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) returns to Ramsay Street to move in with former stepmum, Terese, at Number 22.



However, it's not long before teenager Nell discovers that Terese is back together with Paul.



Nell becomes emotional when she witnesses a moment of affection between the reunited couple.



Terese faces a dilemma when Nell warns her to watch out for Paul as he is not a good person!



Is Nell going to be the cause of trouble between Paul and Terese?

Yaz Shields (Chrishell Stause) is getting increasingly frustrated that she has so far failed to bring Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) to justice over the death of her brother, Heath Royce.



After Yaz returns from a trip to the Outback without any further evidence to use against Holly, she starts to flip...



Following the delivery of Heath's ashes to her hotel room at Lassiters, vengeful Yaz SNAPS and decides to set a death-trap for unsuspecting Holly.



Timed to ignite during the big Lights Up event at Lassiters...

