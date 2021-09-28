'Neighbours' spoilers: Terese tells Paul Robinson to LEAVE!

Terese has had enough of Paul Robinson's lies.

As she discovers more of her husband’s secrets and lies, a sickened Terese (played by Rebecca Elmaloglou) throws Paul Robinson out of the family home in Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ever since Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) returned to Ramsay Street cradling a baby, it’s thrown three households into disarray and it’s all down to one man – Paul Robinson!

Terese is already fuming at Paul for lying about the Quill investment deal. He told her that it would be a bum deal because the company was loaded with debt when in fact it was just a big fat lie to hide the fact that he had used the money to blackmail Nicolette.

But Terese doesn’t know the full story.

Jane is furious with Paul for telling Nicolette to stay away. (Image credit: Fremantle)

That is until Jane Harris (Annie Jones) storms into the Robinsons’ place and rages at Paul for telling Nicolette to cut all ties with her family and to never return to Erinsborough.

Jane’s been worried sick about her daughter for weeks and can’t believe what Paul has done, especially when he gave her a shoulder to cry on while she was fretting about Nicolette’s whereabouts.

Terese can't believe her ears! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese is gobsmacked by the revelation. She can’t believe he would stoop so low.

And there’s more to come…

Across the street, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is also fuming, not just over Paul’s actions but because his other half David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) knew about his dad’s scheming.

And when Paul lets slip about David’s involvement in Jesse’s disappearance. Aaron’s even more furious!

So when Aaron tells Terese that Jesse was chased out of town because Paul was worried that he would discover the truth about the abandoned Quill deal, she’s had enough!

Aaron tells Terese the truth about Jesse. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese tells Paul that she can’t trust him and wonders how many more lies he’s keeping from her.

Unable to stay under the same roof as him, Terese tells Paul to go and stay at Lassiters. Has Paul’s scheming cost him his marriage?

Terese tells Paul to go and she's got Harlow's backing! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, now that Nicolette is back in town, David and Aaron are reeling from the news that the baby they have been looking after isn’t theirs.

David and Aaron discover Nicolette is keeping their baby. (Image credit: Fremantle)

To make matters worse, David and Aaron are dismayed when Nicolette declares their original parenting arrangement has gone out the window.

A few days before they were parents to a baby girl, so where do they go from here?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.