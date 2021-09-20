'Neighbours' spoilers: Terese Willis meets her son's KILLER!

Terese Willis comes face-to-face with Julie Quill who was responsible for the death of her son Josh.

As Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) visits her son's killer in prison, Paul (Stefan Dennis) worries she will discover his deception over the Quill deal in Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

Terese Willis (Rebekah Emalgalou) is all set on accompanying Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) to visit his mum Julie Quill (Gail Easdale) in prison.

Of course, Terese has her own reasons for visiting Julie, who caused the explosion which killed her son Josh five years ago.

Terese wants to say her piece and let Julie know how her actions have affected her and everyone who knew Josh.

With Jesse having to work, Terese arranges to meet him at the prison…

Jesse plans to visit his mum Julie in prison, but is a no-show.

One person who’s not keen on Terese meeting her nemesis is Paul. He’s worried that the conversation might turn to the failed Quill investment.

As far as Terese is concerned, the deal fell through because the Quill company had a shed-load of debts which meant it would be risky for Lassiters to invest in.

What she doesn’t know is that Paul (Stefan Dennis) lied about Quill being a bad investment to cover up for the fact that he had spent the money on blackmailing Nicolette.

He paid her $1 million to hand over baby Isla, so he could bring the child back to Erinsborough to be raised by his son David (Takaya Honda) and co-parent Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).

Worried that it might come out in the prison visit. Paul reveals the full extent of his deception to David.

Hating himself, David steps in to save his family’s happiness, but in doing so, he feels rotten to the core...

Terese wants to hear what Josh's killer Julie has to say.

At the prison, Terese comes face-to-face with Julie Quill and says what she needs to say so she can finally close that terrible chapter of her life.

Julie Quill talks to Terese about the explosion that killed Josh.

But come the end of the visit, Jesse is a no-show. What’s happened to him?

Rose has an awkward encounter with Melanie.

Meanwhile, Rose wastes no time comforting Toadie in his heartbreak, but he’s determined to sort things out with Melanie.

Toadie jumps to Rose's defence when Melanie has a go at her.

However, when Melanie has a go at Rose, Toadie instinctively jumps in to defend her, which pretty much blows any chance he may of had of reconciling with Mel!

