'Neighbours' spoilers: There's TROUBLE for Ned Willis and Amy...

On the morning after the night before, Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) are both blaming the other for what happened at the Charity Ball on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



There was a confrontation between Levi, Ned and Levi's work colleague, Constable Reuben Elliott (Lee Jankowski), after the loudmouth copper insulted their girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).



As a result of the push-and-shove, Levi, Amy and Ned got thrown out of the party.



And now Levi could be in BIG trouble with his boss, Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will)...



Meanwhile, Ned is still following Harlow Robinson's (Jemma Donovan) advice and pursuing a more EXCLUSIVE relationship with Amy.



But when Ned makes one last play for Amy and asks her to dump Levi so that three becomes two, things do not go quite as planned...

Levi is in trouble with his boss after a confrontation at the Charity Ball on yesterday's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is feeling positive after his slow dance with estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) at the Charity Ball.



The businessman is determined to prove to Terese that is he prepared to do whatever it takes to rescue their shaky marriage.



So Terese is completely taken by surprise when Paul asks if she will try marriage counselling with him.



Paul is certainly not normally the kind of person prepared to share his inner most thoughts with a complete stranger!



Terese agrees to consider the idea.



However, Paul's troublesome half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) soon finds out that the couple are taking steps to save their marriage.



He wastes no time in warning Terese not to fall for Paul's sweet talking.



How will Terese react whe Glen tries to convince her to pull the plug on the marriage counselling session?



Has Glen well and truly crossed a line, as he continues to meddle with Paul and Terese's marriage?



Glen warns Terese about Paul (again!) on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

