Neighbours spoilers: Toadie Rebecchi and Melanie are ENGAGED!

There is BIG excitement at Number 30 as Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) are official ENGAGED on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) join the happy couple to celebrate.



But they fail to notice that Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton), her daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) and visiting friend, Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) aren't especially excited by the news.



Zara's heart breaks for her mum, since she knows deep down that Amy is in love with Toadie.



Zara complains about the unfairness of the situation to Harold.



Harold tries to remain on the fence about his feelings.



But when he hears from Karl and Susan about Melanie's scandalous past involvement with her married boss, Harold cannot quite bring himself to fully support the engagement.



Meanwhile, Amy is feeling totally down-in-the-dumps, and finds an excuse to skip the celebrations...

Amy puts on a brave face after Toadie and Melanie break the news about their engagement on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, down at Lassiters, hotel owner Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is distracted by his worries about his son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), who is in prison awaiting sentencing.



Paul's day gets worse when a notoriously difficult guest holding an antiques conference at the hotel starts making all kinds of demands.



Paul briefs the Lassiters staff on their assignments for the conference.



But his ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), can sense Paul is not in the right headspace for all the added stress of the conference.



So she secretly steps behind the scenes to work with Chloe Brennan's (April Rose Pengilly) new assistant, Sam (Henrietta Graham), to help get the job done.



Despite her and Paul's bitter break-up, Terese loves being back in her element at Lassiters.



But how will Paul react if he finds out Terese has swooped in to save the day after he made a generous offer to buy her OUT of Lassiters?





Terese secretly steps in to help out Paul at Lassiters on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5