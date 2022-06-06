Neighbours spoilers: Toadie Rebecchi POPS the question!

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) never thought he would be ready to get married again, after losing his beloved wife Sonya to cancer three years ago on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Certainly his present relationship with Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) began as an embarassing secret.



And legal eagle Toadie didn't really treat Melanie with much respect.



But over time, Toadie has grown to see how much Melanie means to both him and his kids, Nell and Hugo.



So when life on Ramsay Street suddenly takes a tragic turn, Toadie does his best to be there for family friend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).



But it's Melanie who steps-up to be the glue holding the Rebecchi family together during this terrible time.



Toadie sees Melanie comforting Nell over what has happened.



Overwhelmed with love and grateful to have such a wonderful woman in his life, Toadie has something unexpected to ask Melanie!



WHAT will her answer be?



Sadie blames herself for the tragic turn of events on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) reels when the news about Hendrix Greyson reaches Number 26.



If it hadn't been for schoolgirl Sadie and her former bestie, Aubrey Laing, Hendrix would never have been exposed to heavy smoke during the fire they started at Erinsborough High School.



Although Sadie and Aubrey were both expelled from the school, it seems their crime will haunt them forever after what has happened.



Meanwhile, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) tries to support Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) in the aftermath of what happened at Erinsborough Hospital.



While Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) comforts housemate, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) over the devastating loss.

Hendrix and Mackenzie on their wedding day on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

It's a sad day on Ramsay Street.



However, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke), unexpectedly offers the neighbours a glimmer of happiness when she reveals the SECRET project she worked on with Hendrix.



But WHAT is it?



And can Mackenzie bring herself to see and hear some final parting words from the love of her life?

Hendrix and Zara teamed-up for a SECRET project on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5