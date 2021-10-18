'Neighbours' spoilers: WHAT is Kyle Canning hiding from Roxy?

Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) suddenly seems distracted on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



While Kyle's girlfriend Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) has been looking to the future and thoughts of one-day starting their own family, Kyle suddenly announces his intention to head to Frankston on a quick fishing trip.



Roxy likes the idea of a mini-break and so she and friend Toadie Rebechi (Ryan Maloney) both invite themselves along.



But Kyle confides in Toadie that there is a reason he needs to go on this trip alone.



WHAT is Kyle up to?



The mystery deepens when Roxy overhears Kyle on a phonecall with SOMEONE from his past...



WHY is Kyle being so mysterious? WHAT is he hiding from Roxy?

Amy and Levi's chat takes an emotional turn on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton is trying to be cool with the fact that her boyfriend Levi Canning (Richie Morris) now wants to date other people.



After a super-awkward encounter with Levi and firefighter Felicity Higgins (Isabella Giovinazzo) out on a date at The Waterhole, Amy becomes afraid that Levi is planning to leave their relationship.



Meanwhile, Amy's other boyfriend Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is just looking forward to spending some sexy quality time with her.



Unfortunately for Ned, Amy's mind is elsewhere and she can't stop obssessing about Levi and Felicity.



Ned decides enough is enough!



Will HE be the one to leave their polyamorous relationship?

Sexy! What exactly do Ned and Amy get up to on today's episode of Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Things really started hotting-up between Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) and his girlfriend Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) the other day at the Kennedy house.



But then they were interrupted by their friend Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan).



Urgh!



Mackenzie and Hendrix both believe the other is ready to take things to the next level.



However, when both Kyle and Roxy separately encourage Hendrix and Mackenzie to let the other take the lead in the direction of the bedroom, the young couple get themselves into a rather awkward situation...

Will Hendrix and Mackenzie take things to the next level on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.