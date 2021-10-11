'Neighbours' spoilers: WHAT is wrong with Hendrix Greyson?

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) is already convinced he has cancer on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, the student has so far been too scared to attend a follow-up appointment at Erinsborough Hospital to investigate the mystery lump he recently found.



Hendrix just wants to put the health scare behind him.



But he's immediately worried again when he feels a mysterious pain down below.



When his girlfriend Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) tries to talk to him again about his future plans, he SNAPS!



Will Hendrix's secret cancer scare cause him to break-up with Mackenzie?

Will Nicolette agree to Aaron and David's new schedule for baby Isla on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is feeling the pressure as Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) watch her every move.



The fellas were not impressed after they heard how Nicolette confided in her mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) that she feels like running away with baby Isla again.



Nicolette has mixed emotions when she discovers David and Aaron have drawn-up a new childminding schedule.



She realises they have timed their baby duties so that Nicolette is never left alone with Isla!



Will Nicolette agree to the new schedule even if it means her every movement is monitored by Isla's worried fathers?

Harlow sees an opportunity to prove herself when Chloe takes a break from Lassiters on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) has booked a last-minute flight to Adelaide to go and visit her brothers Mark and Tyler.



She needs to get away from all the drama surrounding her and ex-fiancee Nicolette.



With Chloe taking a break, ambitious Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) seizes the opportunity to step into Chloe's shoes again at Lassiters.



Hotel boss Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) does not think it's a good idea for Harlow to get involved with managerial issues again after the Lassiters staff went on strike over Harlow's previous job promotion.



But Harlow is determined to prove herself and has an idea how she can impress Terese...

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5