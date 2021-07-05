'Neighbours' spoilers: WHO confronts Levi Canning?

Levi Canning is in for a SHOCK when he comes face-to-face with his attackers Mitch and Nelson on Neighbours...

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) has been warned to let the police handle the investigation into his childhood attackers on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, the past is about to come back to haunt Levi...



After policeman Levi's boss makes a trip to Hastings to investigate Mitch Foster (Kevin Hofbauer) and Nelson Ryker (Rhys Mitchell), the pair are not happy. Levi is in for an unwelcome surprise when Mitch and Nelson track him down in Erinsborough.



The thugs warn Levi to stay out of their business... or else!

Mitch and Nelson arrive in Erinsborough with a warning for Levi on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) has some damage control to do after her angry outburst to Pierce Greyson (Don Hany).



Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are both alarmed about what Nicolette told Pierce.



While David and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) may start to question Nicolette's commitment to their co-parenting arrangement, Chloe is annoyed that her girlfriend Nicolette has had yet another argument with Chloe's ex-husband Pierce.



Nicolette is determined to make things right between her and Chloe, but has Chloe had enough of Nicolette's jealous behaviour?

Nicolette is determined to make things right with Chloe on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) meets with Pierce again to discuss the purchase of Pierce's winery.



Pierce takes the opportunity to voice his concern about pregnant Nicolette's commitment to her co-parenting arrangement with David and Aaron.

Pierce and Leo meet to discuss the sale of the winery on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

With Pierce due to fly back home to Sydney, Leo offers to keep an eye on the situation. But Pierce already has an idea about how to protect David, Aaron, and Chloe from Nicolette's unpredictable behaviour.

WHAT does he have planned?

Chloe and David are both alarmed by Nicolette's latest run-in with Pierce on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5