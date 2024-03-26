Neighbours spoilers: WHO has a SHOCK accident?

JJ could be in BIG trouble when he teams-up with dodgy Felix on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 1 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) is still reeling after unexpectedly hearing the voice of his DEAD husband, David Tanaka, during a phone call on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) worry Aaron just imagined it because he's still grieving after David's death.



But WHAT is the truth?



Felix Rodwell is out to do some damage control.



But when he tries to make amends with Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), after what happened at the "Welcome To Ramsay Street" party, he makes a BIG mistake...



Which could lead to Felix's SECRET robbery plans being discovered!

Will anyone believe Aaron really spoke to David on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 2 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Sadie Rodwell's (Emerald Chan) romance with Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) may be short-lived after interference from her policeman dad, Andrew (Lloyd Will).

Sadie is outraged that Andrew clearly has a personal vendetta against Byron after catching the ex-escort with his daughter.



Will Byron BREAK-UP with Sadie after what has happened?



Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is the target of classroom gossip after a naughty video of her and long-distance fiance, Mike Young, goes viral!



Jane claims she never made the video.



Can daughter Nicolette figure out what's going on?

Will Sadie and Byron break-up on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 3 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Is JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) making a BIG mistake by agreeing to help Felix with his robbery plan?



When the fellas meet at the Eirini Rising construction site to pull off their plan, DISASTER strikes when some scaffolding collapses, trapping a Ramsay Street resident...



Meanwhile, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) is afraid Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) will send her packing from Number 28 after finding out what happened between her and ex-husband, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney).



And Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) is on edge when handywoman, Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West), is hired to investigate how the sauna door at the Lassiters Spa locked, trapping pregnant Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis)...

There's a terrible accident when JJ gets involved in the planned robbery on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 4 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



In the aftermath of the construction site accident, SOMEONE is rushed to hospital!



Will Felix and JJ get found out?



Meanwhile, Andrew's wife Wendy (Candice Leask) does some snooping at the Rodwell house and makes a SHOCK discovery...



Chelsea continues to feel pushed out at Lassiters, as Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) remains distracted by family matters.



And then there's that ticking time bomb of the desperate measure cunning Chelsea took to sabotage Krista...

Paul is determined to find out the truth behind Krista's near-fatal accident on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee