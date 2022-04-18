Neighbours spoilers: Will Freya Wozniak leave Erinsborough?
By Michael Darling published
Airs Thursday 28 April 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Freya Wozniak (played by Phoebe Roberts) thinks she might be better off if she skipped town, but Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) thinks otherwise in Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After Freya and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) went to the police and confessed the truth about what happened in River Bend, the nurse and doctor face an uncertain future…
Aaron tries to remain positive for the pair, but has his own concerns about what’s in store for them in the months ahead.
Not only has Freya ruined any chance of getting back together with Levi Canning (Richie Morris), she doesn’t have two cents to rub together having emptied her savings to pay off the blackmailer who threatened to blow their secret before they eventually decided come clean themselves.
To add to her woes, she also owes her brother Zane some money which she also used to pay the blackmailer.
Aaron tries to help by offering Freya a job on the reception at the Shed, but when word gets around that she’s working there, the gym-goers begin to cancel classes and sessions left, right and centre! Not want to ruin business for Aaron, Freya walks… straight back to Square One!
When Freya gets home, she finds Zane waiting for her.
Having held back the truth about why she needed the money, Freya decides to tell him about the trouble she’s in.
When Zane tells Freya that she should go home to in Echuca, she agrees that she might be better off knowing that she will have the support of her family.
But when Freya breaks the news to Aaron, he’s not impressed…
With David seemingly unwilling to put up a fight in court, Aaron despairs.
He thought they were in this together and now Freya’s running away.
Will Freya have second thoughts and decide to stick it out in Erinsborough?
After Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) told Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) that he’s in love with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), Paul’s got wind of it and is clearly put out that his brother has apparently developed feelings with his ex-wife…
And things aren’t helped when Paul spots Terese hugging Glen!
After Nicolette approaches Paul and starts quizzing him about his brother, saying that she thinks he’s dodgy, the Lassiters boss gives her the brush off…
Given their history, Paul isn’t interested in anything she has to say…
But as his suspicions grown, Paul decides to join forces with Nicolette.
Whatever Glen’s hiding, they’ll get to the bottom of it.
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5
Michael writes about TV for Woman, Woman's Own, Chat, What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and regularly contributes to whattowatch.com.
After graduating from the University of Winchester with a degree in English and American Studies, he chose a career that combined his great passions in life – magazines and television – and he has primarily worked as a TV journalist for more than 25 years.
He loves classic sitcoms such as The Good Life, Hi-de-Hi! and Man About the House, as well as shows such as Downton Abbey, Call the Midwife, The Great Pottery Throwdown and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Some of his favourite people who he has met over the years include Gillian Taylforth, Linda Robson, Sara Davies and Bradley Walsh!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.