Neighbours spoilers: Will Freya Wozniak leave Erinsborough?

Freya decides to go home to her family in Echuca.

Freya Wozniak (played by Phoebe Roberts) thinks she might be better off if she skipped town, but Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) thinks otherwise in Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

After Freya and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) went to the police and confessed the truth about what happened in River Bend, the nurse and doctor face an uncertain future…

Aaron tries to remain positive for the pair, but has his own concerns about what’s in store for them in the months ahead.

Aaron's concerned about what the future hold for Aaron, Freya and his family. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Not only has Freya ruined any chance of getting back together with Levi Canning (Richie Morris), she doesn’t have two cents to rub together having emptied her savings to pay off the blackmailer who threatened to blow their secret before they eventually decided come clean themselves.

To add to her woes, she also owes her brother Zane some money which she also used to pay the blackmailer.

Freya's thrilled when Aaron gives her a job at The Shed. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Aaron tries to help by offering Freya a job on the reception at the Shed, but when word gets around that she’s working there, the gym-goers begin to cancel classes and sessions left, right and centre! Not want to ruin business for Aaron, Freya walks… straight back to Square One!

Levi tells Aaron that Freya is having an adverse effect on his business! (Image credit: Fremantle)

When Freya gets home, she finds Zane waiting for her.

Having held back the truth about why she needed the money, Freya decides to tell him about the trouble she’s in.

When Zane tells Freya that she should go home to in Echuca, she agrees that she might be better off knowing that she will have the support of her family.

Zane convinces Freya to go home with him to Echuca. (Image credit: Fremantle)

But when Freya breaks the news to Aaron, he’s not impressed…

With David seemingly unwilling to put up a fight in court, Aaron despairs.

He thought they were in this together and now Freya’s running away.

Freya's decision to leave town doesn't go down well with Aaron! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Will Freya have second thoughts and decide to stick it out in Erinsborough?

Glen and Terese say they aren't in love, but are they kidding themselves? (Image credit: Fremantle)

After Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) told Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) that he’s in love with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), Paul’s got wind of it and is clearly put out that his brother has apparently developed feelings with his ex-wife…

And things aren’t helped when Paul spots Terese hugging Glen!

Paul's suspicions grown when he spots Terese hugging Glen. (Image credit: Fremantle)

After Nicolette approaches Paul and starts quizzing him about his brother, saying that she thinks he’s dodgy, the Lassiters boss gives her the brush off…

Given their history, Paul isn’t interested in anything she has to say…

But as his suspicions grown, Paul decides to join forces with Nicolette.

Whatever Glen’s hiding, they’ll get to the bottom of it.

Paul and Nicolette join forces to find out what's going on with Glen. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5