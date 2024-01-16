Neighbours spoilers: Will Haz say GOODBYE to Trevor the dog?

There's heartbreak in store for Haz when he faces saying farewell to Trevor on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 22 January 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Haz Devkar (played by Shiv Palekar) has decides to meet-up with Alyssa Gavalas (Imogen Sage) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Haz intends to warn Alyssa that he is now Trevor the dog's owner and she can no longer claim ownership after all this time.



How will Alyssa react?



Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) clearly has an ulterior motive in coming to Erinsborough.



Chelsea wastes no time in trying to impress Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) down at Lassiters.



Just WHAT is she up to?



Will it mean trouble for Chelsea's sister, Cara (Sara West)?



Meanwhile, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) tries to convince Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) to stay on at Number 28.

Will Haz decide to give-up Trevor on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 23 January 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



After a successful business pitch, Paul gives Chelsea the go-ahead for a pop-up stall on the complex.



However, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) is not impressed when she discovers hotel boss Paul hasn't informed her about Chelsea's pop-up venture.



Will Chelsea's new pop-up shop be short-lived?



Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) decides it's time to meet-up with Sasha McLain (Sunny S Walia) and warn him about what his vengeful ex, Veronica (Ellen Grimshaw), is up to.



But later that day, there is a SHOCK in store for Nicolette when she is confronted by a hooded figure...



Elsewhere, Mackenzie and Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) try to think of a way to help heartbroken Haz.

Will Chelsea's new pop-up shop be a success on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 24 January 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Nicolette, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) have a run-in with Veronica.



Veronica is furious after finding out that Nicolette met with her estranged husband, Sasha, and may have scuppered the couple's chance of a reconciliation.



Veronica vows REVENGE!



Paul reels when he accidentally discovers Krista's baby bombshell!



Will Paul jump to the conclusion that his son, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), is the baby daddy?



Mackenzie has a plan to help Haz through his heartbreak. Could it involve the return of Trevor the dog?

Nicolette gets on the WRONG side of Veronica again on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 25 January 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Aaron and David are looking ahead to the future.



The couple seem to be on the same page when they discuss expanding their family!



Meanwhile, Melanie is fed-up with bumping into her ex-husband, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), and his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) at every turn.



So she decides to get back in the dating game and agrees to go out with the Drinks Diva fruit supplier, Santo Oliveira (David Serafin, who previously played criminal Dennis Dimato on Neighbours).



Mackenzie and Haz are still navigating their new relationship.



Should they come clean to Haz's now ex-girlfriend, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) before she hears the gossip from someone else?

David and Aaron discuss some BIG plans for the future on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

