Neighbours spoilers: Will Jesse Porter get SACKED?

Jesse Porter (played by Cameron Robbie) had better run for cover on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is reeling from the discovery about Jesse's true identity.



But to make matters worse, she feels betrayed by her husband Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) who has been using his granddaughter Harlow (Jemma Donvan) to feed hotel spy Jesse fake information that could ruin the rival Quill Group.



Terese decides to take matters into her own hands and confront Jesse when he visits Number 22 looking for Harlow.



But how much will Terese reveal she knows?



Will she take him to task over his fake relationship with Harlow, while he was really dating school teacher Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg).



Or will Terese throw the whole book at Jesse and give him his marching orders from Lassiters?

Terese feels betrayed when she discovers what Paul and Harlow have been up to on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Jesse has some BIG explaining to do when Terese confronts him on Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) plots to throw her daughter Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and her fiancee Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) a SURPRISE engagement party down at The Waterhole.



But while Nicolette couldn't be happier, Chloe can't shake her nerves about their relationship.



Everything is moving so fast.



After Chloe discovers Nicolette has been telling the neighbours she wants to start a family with her bride-to-be, Chloe feels even more suffocated and trapped.



While Nicolette enjoys the party, Chloe flees into the arms of Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) for emotional support.



Uh-oh...

Surprise! There's an engagement party for Nicolette and Chloe at The Waterhole on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Things get a bit awkward at the party when bossy boots Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) makes it known she disapproves of her grandson Levi's (Richie Morris) new romance with older woman Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton)!



It's a battle of wits between the two women.



Will Sheila manage to scare-off Levi's new ladyfriend?



Awkward! Sheila does not approve of Levi's new relationship with older woman Amy on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.