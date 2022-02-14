'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Leo Tanaka really ABANDON Abigail?

Leo Tanaka (played by Tim Kano) recently made the SHOCK decision to give up his baby daughter, Abigail on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Leo has decided he's not cut-out to be a single dad, after the death of his girlfriend and Abigail's mum, Britney Barnes.



Leo's brother, David (Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are ready to step in and become Abigail's legal guardians.



David is still convinced that Leo will have a change of heart about Abigail.



However, Aaron is determined to make things official and consults lawyer, Pia Nash (Sarah Melody Hallam) about the next step.



But as Aaron and David take steps to formalize the arrangement, Leo starts to have doubts about giving-up Abigail...

Newlyweds, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) aren't wasting any time in making plans to start their own family.



They share the exciting news with the rest of the family at the Willis house.



When Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) hears Roxy and Kyle's news, she has an idea.



Chloe still thinks Leo is making a mistake handing over Abigail to David and Aaron.



So she invites Leo along for a lunch in the city with Roxy and Kyle.



As Leo listens to Kyle and Roxy's hopes and dreams for their future family, will it convince him not to abandon Abigail?

It doesn't look like Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) intends to leave Erinsborough until she's solved the mystery of her missing boyfriend, Gareth Bateman.



Levi Canning (Richie Morris) certainly doesn't owe Freya anything after her deceptive behaviour.



However, policeman Levi clearly still has some feelings for Freya and does want to help her with an unofficial police investigation into what happened to Gareth.



Levi's cousin, Kyle and his wife, Roxy have both made their feelings very clear about Freya.



She is BIG trouble and Levi should steer clear of her.



However, Levi has already risked his life once for Freya. And now it appears he is willing to do it again...

